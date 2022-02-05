Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.65. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Twin Disc Company Profile
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
