Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.65. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twin Disc stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Twin Disc worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.