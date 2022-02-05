Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Downgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Hold

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

