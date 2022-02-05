TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

