Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $163.50

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 163.50 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 163.70 ($2.20), with a volume of 904202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.40 ($2.39).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 410 ($5.51) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £637.19 million and a PE ratio of -35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 274.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 332.60.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

