Truist Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $7.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.71. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.15.

NYSE ANTM opened at $446.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

