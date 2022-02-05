Truist Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.49%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $573,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

