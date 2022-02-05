Truist Financial Comments on T-Mobile US, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Financial also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

