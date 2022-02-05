Truist Financial Comments on Sysco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sysco in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 18.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sysco by 41.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 449,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $8,996,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,736,000 after purchasing an additional 98,302 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

