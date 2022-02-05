TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

TRUE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 522,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,728. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a net margin of 26.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in TrueCar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 776,578 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

