Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CEO Frank A. Bozich Sells 20,957 Shares

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TSE opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth $124,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 37.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

