TriCo Bancshares Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

