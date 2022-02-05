Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $107,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.