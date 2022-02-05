Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

NYSE:BLK opened at $809.82 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $878.14 and a 200-day moving average of $895.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.