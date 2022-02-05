Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.19 Million in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Appian by 187.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 23.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $236.38.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 126,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 153,650 shares of company stock worth $8,711,032 and sold 12,120 shares worth $1,173,619. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

APPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

