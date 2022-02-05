Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

JKHY stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.83.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

