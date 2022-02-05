Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Trevena stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.17.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trevena by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

