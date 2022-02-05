Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TV. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.25.

Shares of TV opened at C$1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$118.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

