TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $47.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.20.

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of THS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 751,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

