Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.37

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1009638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.
TREB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.
Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
