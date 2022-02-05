Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.37

Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1009638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

TREB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after buying an additional 244,233 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

