Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Sells $33,921.20 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $51,533.74.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,840,000 after purchasing an additional 160,970 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after buying an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,968,000.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

