Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report $667.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $672.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.44 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.
Shares of RIG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,721,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,723,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.
Transocean Company Profile
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
