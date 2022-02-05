Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report $667.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $672.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.44 million. Transocean posted sales of $690.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Transocean by 146.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 2,978.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 36.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,520 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Transocean by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 446,916 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,721,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,723,234. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

