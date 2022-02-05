TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). TransAct Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697 over the last 90 days. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

