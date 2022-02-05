Tranche Finance Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market cap of $10.36 million and $75,593.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

