Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,101% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $954.44 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.