Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the average daily volume of 672 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.43 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 361.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,378,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

