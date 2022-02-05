Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.18

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.18 and traded as low as $20.53. Toshiba shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 12,306 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toshiba Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

