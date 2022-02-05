Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of TKOMY stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

