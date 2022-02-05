Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Tivity Health also posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 130,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after buying an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,621 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,648 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 63,172 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.