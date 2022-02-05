Timken (NYSE:TKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

NYSE:TKR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,896. Timken has a 1 year low of $62.96 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

