TheStreet Upgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to “B-“

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAV has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock worth $361,439. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

