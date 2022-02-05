Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

THR stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Thermon Group by 64.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

