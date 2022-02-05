Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.
THR stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Thermon Group has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a PE ratio of 89.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
