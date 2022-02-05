The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 675.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $142.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $258.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

