The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.97 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.95. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.55.

TSE:TD opened at C$105.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$192.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$98.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.44. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$74.40 and a 1 year high of C$106.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.98 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.