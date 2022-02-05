The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 35.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 179,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,820,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,981. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

