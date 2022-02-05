The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 866.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $189.60 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.88 and a one year high of $208.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

