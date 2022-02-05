The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,410 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

WHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR opened at $202.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.64 and a 200 day moving average of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.75 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.