The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 400 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 279,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unitil were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unitil by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,926 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Unitil by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after buying an additional 233,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Unitil by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,845,000 after buying an additional 170,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Unitil stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $813.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 64.96%.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

