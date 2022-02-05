The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.35.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

