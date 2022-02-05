The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock valued at $40,243,519. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $217.00 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $314.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.08. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

