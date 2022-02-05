The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

HIG stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

