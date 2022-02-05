The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 53 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 53 price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

