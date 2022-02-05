The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Position Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of GAB stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

In other news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.