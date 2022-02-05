The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $313.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.88 and a 200-day moving average of $332.82. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.55 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.19.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

