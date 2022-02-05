The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford Sells 6,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

