The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Announces Earnings Results

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CG opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $572,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,652,882 shares of company stock worth $211,063,085 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.