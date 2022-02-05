The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$90.33.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$93.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$89.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$82.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$69.73 and a 52-week high of C$93.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

