The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after purchasing an additional 578,136 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after purchasing an additional 251,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after purchasing an additional 957,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after purchasing an additional 152,697 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BK opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

