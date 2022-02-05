The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. AZEK reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZEK traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. AZEK has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $51.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.26.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

