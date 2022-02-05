Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.94

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.94 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 61.57 ($0.83). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 62.75 ($0.84), with a volume of 7,827 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.94. The company has a market capitalization of £4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

