Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.90 Million

Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post sales of $898.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $879.81 million to $916.63 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $637.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,647.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 328,957 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

